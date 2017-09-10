 


A ladybug protects the plants at the Nature's Gift Shop outdoor cultivation in Pueblo West.
A ladybug protects the plants at the Nature's Gift Shop outdoor cultivation in Pueblo West.
Jacqueline Collins

Weed Porn: Growing in the Great Outdoors

Herbert Fuego | September 10, 2017 | 7:52am
AA

Cannabis grown outdoors doesn't get the same love as its hydroponic counterparts. Yes, it's easier to create a beneficial growing environment inside a warehouse, but there's something to be said for cultivating big, beautiful buds and sticky resin glands with direct help from Mother Nature.

While Denver is known for its vast collection of growing warehouses in the north and west ends of town, southern Colorado has taken advantage of one of its most valuable resources: the sun. Colorado Springs and Pueblo typically get anywhere from 245 to 260 days of sun per year, while Alamosa can get over 290. Westword photographer Jacqueline Collins recently took a trip to Nature's Gift Shop's stanky farm in Pueblo West, but that's not the only outdoor operation in the area.

Check out these beautiful pictures of outdoor plants in Colorado's sun-bathed cannabis grows:

farmersamer Instagram

@farmersamer

coloradoganja Instagram

@coloradoganja

colorado_chronic_man Instagram

@colorado_chronic_man

colorado_chronic_man Instagram

@colorado_chronic_man 

jewce_got_me_loose Instagram

@jewce_got_me_loose

cobstagramz Instagram

@cobstagramz

danker_than_dank Instagram

@danker_than_dank

n_dose420 Instagram

@n_dose420

yoshi_extracts710 Instagram

@yoshi_exytacts710

farmersamer Instagram

@farmersamer

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

