Weed Porn: Growing in the Great Outdoors

Cannabis grown outdoors doesn't get the same love as its hydroponic counterparts. Yes, it's easier to create a beneficial growing environment inside a warehouse, but there's something to be said for cultivating big, beautiful buds and sticky resin glands with direct help from Mother Nature.

While Denver is known for its vast collection of growing warehouses in the north and west ends of town, southern Colorado has taken advantage of one of its most valuable resources: the sun. Colorado Springs and Pueblo typically get anywhere from 245 to 260 days of sun per year, while Alamosa can get over 290. Westword photographer Jacqueline Collins recently took a trip to Nature's Gift Shop's stanky farm in Pueblo West, but that's not the only outdoor operation in the area.

Check out these beautiful pictures of outdoor plants in Colorado's sun-bathed cannabis grows: