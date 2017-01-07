menu

Weed Porn: Ten Best Dispensary Instagrams of the Week

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Weed Porn: Ten Best Dispensary Instagrams of the Week

Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 6:40 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Weed Porn: Ten Best Dispensary Instagrams of the Week
Pure
A A

Whether it's a photo of a grow operation, the bud or a perfectly rolled joint, we're always in the mood for some good weed porn. Here are our favorite pictures from dispensaries that posted on Instagram this past week.


Altitude the Dispensary

Ballpark Holistic Dispensary

Good Meds

 L'Eagle

Life Flower Dispensary

Medicine Man

Peak MJ

Pure

The Stone

Sweet Leaf

Related Stories

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >