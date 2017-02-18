Weed Porn: Ten Incredible Colorado Concentrates
Concentrates are a popular variation of cannabis. Whether you prefer budder, shatter, wax or oil, concentrates dominated the market in 2016 and were the top-selling marijuana product in Colorado. Here's a look at some of the most beautiful concentrates from Colorado:1. Champange Mamii2. Cold Nail Can 3. Colorado Dreamz 420 4. Dr. Terp 5. Happy Camper Extracts 6. The Lab 7. Larry Terpenstien
8. Neos9. Simon Ryerson 10. Top Shelf Product
