menu

Weed Porn: Ten Incredible Colorado Concentrates

Weed Porn: Best Marijuana-Infused Chocolates for Valentine's Day


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Weed Porn: Ten Incredible Colorado Concentrates

Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 6:06 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Weed Porn: Ten Incredible Colorado Concentrates
WholePlants303
A A

Concentrates are a popular variation of cannabis. Whether you prefer budder, shatter, wax or oil, concentrates dominated the market in 2016 and were the top-selling marijuana product in Colorado. Here's a look at some of the most beautiful concentrates from Colorado:

1. Champange Mamii
2. Cold Nail Can
3. Colorado Dreamz 420
4. Dr. Terp
5. Happy Camper Extracts
6. The Lab
7. Larry Terpenstien

Related Stories

8. Neos

8. Neos

9. Simon Ryerson
10. Top Shelf Product

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >