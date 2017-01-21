Weed Porn: Twenty Favorite Marijuana Instagram Posts From Trump's Inauguration

Pete Voelker

On the first morning of the Trump presidency, we're giving you a rundown of the best marijuana posts on Instagram saying goodbye to Obama and ushering in a new administration. From naming strains in honor of our departing president to protesting in Washington D.C., the cannabis community was vocal about this regime change.

Anarcho Comedy

Canibus 420

CannabisCabaret

Carmonamedina

Dabdays

DCMJ

Erin Fekete

Highprisetessofhell

HiGradeTV

A video posted by HiGradeTV - True Vision (@higradetv) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Joy Peterson

Koil Vape

Lizzi710

Mans & Them

Medical Marijuana 411

MerryJane

Skyler Reid

Sparticus11

StonerFLIX

VICELAND