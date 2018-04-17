A World of Weed: Westword Partners With Herban Planet

Denver's green rush started a decade ago, as dispensaries started popping up around town. Westword recognized the new industry emerging in its back yard (and back pages), and started covering cannabis with the energy we already devoted to more traditional beats, such as music and politics; we were the first media outlet in the country to hire a marijuana reviewer. Now, through our parent company, we're joining forces with Herban Planet to give consumers and marijuana businesses greater access to a national platform of online pot resources.

Voice Media Group owns and operates Westword, along with other iconic print newspapers and websites, including Phoenix New Times and Miami New Times. VMG also owns the cutting-edge digital advertising agency V Digital Services, which in 2017 posted 40 percent year-over-year growth and was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Herban Planet is one of the country's most comprehensive online cannabis guides. With more listings and educational assets than any other web platform, Herban Planet offers a one-stop ecosystem for cannabis producers, business owners, consumers, medical professionals, patients, caregivers and activists. Now that content will be available directly from the Westword website, putting a vast nationwide marijuana database at Denver readers’ fingertips.