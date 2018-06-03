Reader: Cannabis Use Is Perfect for Working Out

The City of Wheat Ridge recently suspended the business license of Break the Stigma Fitness, a marijuana-friendly gym operated by Jennessa Lea, better known as Fit Cannabis Girl. And even though she wanted to fight, the landlord of her business at 9690 West 38th Avenue ordered her to leave by Monday, June 4.

"It's truly heartbreaking that things have gotten to this point," says Lea, who moved to Colorado from Minnesota nineteen months ago. "And three weeks after I got here, I was in a car accident and my car was totaled," she explains. "I took all the money I had, and instead of buying a car, I invested in building this space, because I know there are so many people who need hope and who need to learn how to partake in cannabis therapy exercise. I just want to help people achieve a better quality of life."

Readers are plenty exercised over the situation. Responds Tyler: