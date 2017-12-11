Our Ten Most-Read "Ask a Stoner" Questions of 2017

The curiosity and unfamiliarity surrounding cannabis never ceases to amaze me. Questions about smoking melted edibles and boofing pot up one's rectum are always good for a laugh, but some readers bring up significant issues and points of views that I've never considered.
Compelling questions about CBD products showing up on drug tests, age requirements to buy CBD products and many more CBD-related inquiries dominated our most popular questions of 2017, but that wasn't all: Acid reflux, THC distillate and smuggling herb through the mail were also hot-topic issues. Read below for our ten most popular Ask a Stoner questions of 2017 — and feel free to leave us a question if inspired.
1. "Will THC Gummy Bears Show Up on Next Week's Drug Test?"
2. "Will CBD Products Show up in a Drug Test?"
3. "Can I Salvage a Broken Vape Cartridge?"
4. "Is CBD Oil the Same as Hemp Oil in Food?"
5. "Does Marijuana Affect Acid Reflux?"
6. "Can I Order CBD or THC Edibles Through the Mail?"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
7. "WTF Is Distillate?"
8. "Why Do Some Dispensaries Scan My ID?"
9. "Is There an Age Requirement to Buy CBD Products?"
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!