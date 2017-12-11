Our Ten Most-Read "Ask a Stoner" Questions of 2017

The curiosity and unfamiliarity surrounding cannabis never ceases to amaze me. Questions about smoking melted edibles and boofing pot up one's rectum are always good for a laugh, but some readers bring up significant issues and points of views that I've never considered.

Compelling questions about CBD products showing up on drug tests, age requirements to buy CBD products and many more CBD-related inquiries dominated our most popular questions of 2017, but that wasn't all: Acid reflux, THC distillate and smuggling herb through the mail were also hot-topic issues. Read below for our ten most popular Ask a Stoner questions of 2017 — and feel free to leave us a question if inspired.