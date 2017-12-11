 


Our Ten Most-Read "Ask a Stoner" Questions of 2017 (2)EXPAND
Westword

Our Ten Most-Read "Ask a Stoner" Questions of 2017

Herbert Fuego | December 11, 2017 | 7:25am
The curiosity and unfamiliarity surrounding cannabis never ceases to amaze me. Questions about smoking melted edibles and boofing pot up one's rectum are always good for a laugh, but some readers bring up significant issues and points of views that I've never considered.

Compelling questions about CBD products showing up on drug tests, age requirements to buy CBD products and many more CBD-related inquiries dominated our most popular questions of 2017, but that wasn't all: Acid reflux, THC distillate and smuggling herb through the mail were also hot-topic issues. Read below for our ten most popular Ask a Stoner questions of 2017 — and feel free to leave us a question if inspired.

Smoking cannabis and acid reflux might have more of a connection than you think.
1. "Will THC Gummy Bears Show Up on Next Week's Drug Test?"

2. "Will CBD Products Show up in a Drug Test?"

3. "Can I Salvage a Broken Vape Cartridge?"

4. "Is CBD Oil the Same as Hemp Oil in Food?"

5. "Does Marijuana Affect Acid Reflux?"

Some people got mad when I gave advice on how to mail cannabis. But I'm a stoner, not a lawyer.
6. "Can I Order CBD or THC Edibles Through the Mail?"

7. "WTF Is Distillate?"

8. "Why Do Some Dispensaries Scan My ID?"

9. "Is There an Age Requirement to Buy CBD Products?"

10. "How Can I Send Marijuana to an Out-of-State Friend?"

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

