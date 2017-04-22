Here's What Happened in Denver on 4/20: Our Cannabis Coverage
Lindsey Bartlett
Denver hosted one of the largest cannabis celebrations in the country this week, and the party continues through the weekend. Check out our list of events you can still attend this weekend and the rest of our 4/20 cannabis coverage:
Westword
Colorado Cannabis Industry Veterans Create 420 on the Block
Kyle Huninghake
Eleven Lit 4/20 Concerts in Denver
Kate McKee Simmons
Lyft and Uber Offer Discounted Rides in Denver Around 4/20
Lindsey Bartlett
Create Your Own 4/20 Dinner at Home
Danielle Lirette
How Much Money Is Spent on Pot in Colorado on 4/20?
Sunday After Next Films
How to Celebrate 4/20 Like an Adult, Not a Dirtbag
Aaron Thackeray
Denver 4/20 Rally: Ten Things to Know Before You Go
Westword
Ten Tips for Surviving 4/20 in Colorado
Continue for more 4/20 coverage.
Lindsey Bartlett
4/20 Sets the Table for Denver's First Mason Jar Cannabis Dinner
5280 Burger Bar
Munchies on 4/20? Here's Where to Go in Denver
Denver Police Twitter
Denver Police 4/20 GIF: Consume Responsibly or "We'll Bust U Guys"
YouTube
Wiz Khalifa Launches Marijuana Grow App on 4/20
Lindsey Bartlett
Five Reasons the 420 Rally Sucked...and Some Suggestions for Next Year
Michael Roberts
Denver 4/20 Rally Nightmares: Rain, Long Lines, Arrests, Nearby Shooting
Michael Roberts
Denver 4/20 Rally Cleanup Delayed by Knife-Wielding Man, Organizer Says
Brandon Marshall
Denver 420 Rally Bust Total: 32 Marijuana Citations, Sixteen Other Arrests, Tickets
Kate McKee Simmons
