Ten Things for Tourists to Know Before Visiting a Denver Dispensary

EXPAND The marijuana display at the Green Solution's newest store. Scott Lentz

Visiting Colorado and want to check out a dispensary for the first time? We know it can be daunting. There are hundreds of them, including many near the airport, so how do you decide which one to go to? And once you're inside of one, how do you know what to get? Here are some general rules that every tourist should know before heading to a recreational marijuana store.

1. Find the right dispensary

Whether you're looking for a stop on your way into town from the airport, want a store close to where you'll be staying, or need some backup when you head to the mountains, Colorado has nearly 500 recreational dispensaries — plenty to choose from. Once you've searched out the dispensaries in your desired area, explore their websites or even call ahead to get a feel for the place.

2. Bring your ID

This should be a given, but understand that you will not be allowed past the waiting area without valid identification. If your ID has expired, you won't be allowed in. If it's not government-issued, you won't be allowed in. The rules are rigid because dispensaries can lose their license if they don't scan IDs. Even when budtenders know repeat customers, they're required by law to scan an ID every time.

3. Ask questions

There's going to be a lot of product, an overwhelming amount of product, from different strains of flower to varieties of edibles to accessories.The budtenders are there to help, so ask questions. They know every product, they know what's popular, and they genuinely want you to have a good experience with what you purchase.

4. Be honest

We recommend that you let the budtender know if it's your first time smoking or eating edibles. They won't make fun of you or judge you (really!). In fact, they'll be excited to guide you through your first time with good advice for achieving the ideal experience.

5. Research beforehand

If you're feeling nervous or uncertain, look up a few terms before you walk into a store. Knowing whether you're looking for the high from a sativa or indica, whether you want to smoke or eat edibles, and whether you want pre-rolls or loose flower: Those are all good things to think about before you chat with your budtender.

