Munchies on 4/20? Here's Where to Go in Denver

Whether you're hitting up the 420 Rally, 420 on the Block, or any of the other numerous events downtown today, you'll have plenty of places to go when you get the munchies.

The Clinic is offering free lunch from different food trucks between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at four of its dispensaries, while supplies last.

Mac Shack

Mac Shack will be serving Mac 'n' Cheese at the Clinic's Wadsworth location, 3600 South Wadsworth Boulevard.

The Spicy Kitchen will be serving Mexican food at the Clinic's Colfax dispensary, 4625 East Colfax Avenue.

Arepas: Perico with house sauce (left) and tostador with pork. Danielle Lirette

Arepas House will be serving Venezuelan food at the Clinic in Highland, 3460 West 32nd Avenue.

Rocky Mountain Slices will be serving pizza at the Clinic's location at 2020 South Colorado Boulevard.

Read on for food spots to hit up near the 420 Rally.

