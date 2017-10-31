Whoopi Goldberg's Pot-Infused Menstrual Products Line Coming to Colorado

A celebrity getting into Colorado's legal cannabis game is nothing new; Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa and Tommy Chong have all slapped their names on some form of pot product. Now you can add Whoopi Goldberg to that list.

Goldberg launched her pot-infused products line, Whoopi & Maya, with award-winning potrepreneur Maya Elisabeth in California in 2016. Thanks to a deal with infused-product manufacturer RMZ Colorado, soon Whoopie & Maya will be in Denver pot shops and other spots around Colorado.

“The reception we have experienced during our first year in California has surpassed our hopes and expectations,” Goldberg says in an announcement of the deal. “Every new market we are able to expand into is a victory for women looking for relief from pain and menstrual discomfort, and we are thrilled we found such a great partner to bring these products to Colorado.”

Unlike the aforementioned pot-loving celebrities hawking cannabis to get you high, Goldberg's line is geared to providing relief for women experiencing menstrual cramps and discomfort. Other than the tincture, all of the products come either infused with CBD or have a CBD option available to treat the pain, cramps and inflammation associated with menstruation.

Goldberg has never shied away from her enjoyment of cannabis consumption, and she's embraced the technological advancement brought on by legalization. In a 2014 interview with the Cannabist , she said she'd moved on from smoking joints to treat her glaucoma-related headaches, switching to pre-filled hash-oil vaporizers to control the dose.

The Whoopi & Maya line includes infused cacao, tinctures, body balm and bath soak. Timothy White

As her interest in legal cannabis grew, Goldberg contacted Elisabeth, who had already won multiple High Times Cannabis Cup awards for her work with Om Edibles, a medical-edibles brand she founded in Northern California. Today products from their joint venture are sold in over 300 dispensaries in California. They're expected to hit a limited number of dispensary shelves in Colorado on Wednesday, November 15, and will be exclusive to those shops until 2018. The lineup:



Whoopi & Maya currently sells infused cacao, tinctures, body balm and bath soak, which are supplemented with ingredients like agave, raspberry leaf, motherwort and jojoba oil to enhance the experience. To learn more about the products, go to the Whoopi & Maya website.

