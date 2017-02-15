Why Colorado Tokers Love Grape God Bud

EXPAND Holy smoke: Grape God Bud Herbert Fuego

Attaching the word “grape” to a strain is a bold move. Not only does it typecast the strain’s effects as heavy and tiring, but it also creates stiff expectations for smell, looks and flavor. If the strain doesn’t smell like grapes, taste like Fanta and have deep streaks of purple, then it’s basically Crystal Pepsi to most consumers. (Grape Stomper is the only “white” grape strain with moderate popularity.)

Given its lineage of BC God Bud and Grapefruit, it would be easy to assume that Grape God Bud’s name was just a lazy combination of its parents’ — but that seems foolish after you look at its mauve buds and taste its sickly sweet flavors. BC God Bud is known for its deep-purple hue and stout buds, and it’s easy to see those genetics in Grape God. Grapefruit takes over in the smell and flavor departments, imparting its trademark citrus and saccharine notes to God Bud’s earthy, hashy characteristics to create a sweet grape flavor.

Grape God Bud fits the purple stereotype in more than just looks: It’s one of the heavier strains you’ll find on the market, can carry a potency up to the low 20 percent range, and brings a strong array of indica effects. Although it’s been a popular nighttime strain from the start, Grape God has also become a preferred post-workout strain for the Colorado toker’s active lifestyle, thanks to its ability to ease muscle and joint pain, inflammation, stress and upset stomachs. Mouthwatering sweetness and model looks don’t hurt, either.

Grape God can easily be found in dispensaries across Denver. I’ve come across it at the Clinic, Frosted Leaf, Herbal Remedies, Rocky Mountain High and Wellness Center of the Rockies, but they’re not the only ones that carry it.

Looks: Very similar to Grape Ape or other indica-leaning purple buds, Grape God’s nugs are dense, dark and intimidating, with dark shades of green and purple tightly packed into seemingly melded calyxes. Buds can be long and narrow or circular and short, with dark-orange pistils.

Smell: Grape God Bud’s name was heavily influenced by the large amount of purple in its buds, but the smell is just as responsible. Sugary, sour scents of grapes and subtle but zesty citrus notes pair deliciously with its earthy after-scent.

Flavor: Obviously, sweet grape flavors dominate the palate, but distinct notes of citrus, soil and hash round out each toke.

Effects: Grape God is heavy and sedating but also joyful, so it brings a quick sense of calm and relaxation that can turn into a nap before you know it. It’s a great medical strain for pain, stress, insomnia and nausea.

Commercial grower’s take: “This one really took off in Denver around 2010-’11. Great stuff — really compact buds. It’s your quintessential purple strain for purp lovers: super-dense, dark and purple, knockout effects and a sweet, sweet flavor. Yield isn’t huge — I’m happy when we get more than a pound per [1,000-watt] light, but the potency and flavor profile more than make up for it at the counter for customers, we’ve found. Definitely not my daytime strain, but it’s good for a lazy Sunday or night in, and it helps our patients dealing with pain a lot.”

Home grower’s take: “I’ve done it once and helped friends who have grown it a few times, but I don’t like purp enough to deal with its low yields. Don’t get me wrong — it’s a beautiful strain, especially if you like grapes, but I needed more than the fifteen ounces I was getting [per light]. The vegetation was frustrating, too, because it doesn’t like topping. On the plus side, the flower stage was pretty short — two months max — and it looks beautiful when ready. I’d say it’s one for people who like purple strains.”

