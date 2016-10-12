Why Colorado Tokers Love Jet Fuel

EXPAND Snap, crackle, pop: Jet Fuel. Herbert Fuego

Did you ever eat generic cereal out of a bag instead of the expensive stuff out of a box? They basically taste the same — but still, something’s not right. That’s because our snooty minds are triggering a knee-jerk reaction, making us think that brand names and pretty packaging matter. But do they? Is there really a difference between the fancy and the generic?

I used to view Jet Fuel in a generic-cereal kind of way — as a poor man’s Sour Diesel, thanks to growers trying to flood us with too much of a good thing. The strain’s Diesel genetics give it the same pungent, fuel-like smell, and its buzzing effects are similar to those of one of America’s favorite sativas — but every time I smoked it, I couldn’t help but note that Jet Fuel just wasn’t Sour Diesel. (Now you’re probably thinking the same thing your parents did when you were too good for the Fruit Spins bag with no toucan on it: What a prick. And you’re right.)

If the wide world of weed has taught me anything, it’s that crossing strains is a good thing, and there’s always room for more variety. Jet Fuel just has the unlucky distinction of being related to a more popular strain — like Cooper, Peyton and Eli’s successful non-football-playing brother. But that comparison isn’t fair: Cooper Manning is one badass energy capitalist, and Jet Fuel’s hybrid blend of Aspen OG (San Fernando Valley OG Kush x Sour Cream) and High Country Diesel (Original Sour Diesel x East Coast Sour Diesel) genetics creates an extremely enjoyable Diesel-inspired high on its own — if you’re not a closed-minded amateur.

Although the high is patently sativa-leaning, the Aspen OG genetics bring about a calm that’s great for sativa smokers who get paranoid easily. Aspen OG’s heritage goes back to Afghani, a heavy indica, giving Jet Fuel calming properties that are diluted just enough to keep you on an even keel without getting tired — a hard find for many. I don’t know why I took so long to accept this middle child of marijuana, but I’m glad I did. She isn’t a cover model, but Jet Fuel has personality and keeps me well grounded. At the end of the day, that’s wifey material.

Looks: With plump, fluffy buds that could probably pass as a Diesel strain in the dark, Jet Fuel’s flower is a light to mildly dark green with orange pistils. The nugs are generally looser than those of the average strain, but they can still grow in large cone and oblong shapes.

Smell: Extremely similar to that of its Diesel relatives. The pungent, gas-like smell of Jet Fuel can fill a room — or car — quickly, so be careful when you have it out in the open. The strong Diesel scents are often rounded out with a subtle earthiness, which is usually the indicating difference.

Flavor: Similar to its smell but slightly reversed. Most cuts of Jet Fuel bring the earthy flavors up front; those are followed by the tart, rubbery taste most us expect after smelling the strain.

Effects: Uplifting and focused. Thanks to its Sour Diesel heritage, Jet Fuel is a great daytime or pre-activity strain. However, because of its Aspen OG genetics, the high is a little calmer, bringing about a balancing relaxation that keeps your heart steady. The strain is largely used by medical patients for stress, exhaustion and anxiety.

Home grower’s take: “I’m a fan. Not the easiest or quickest strain to grow (expect nine to ten weeks to flower) because it’s big and sensitive, but it’s a good strain for me, because it keeps me moving without the crack effect so many strong sativas have. I like the name, too, because you know it’s going to bring something Diesel-y before even trying it, but it’s still a little different. Just be sure to give the buds some support in the last couple weeks, because the yields are big and the buds like to stretch.”

Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled?


