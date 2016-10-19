Why Colorado Tokers Love Mobb Boss

EXPAND There's nothing like a good Mobb Boss hit. Herbert Fuego

The strain world moves too fast for any one person to keep up with all of the changes. I’m happy to try, but even ol’ Herb can’t stay high all day every day. These days, most pot shops I visit have at least one or two strains that I’ve never heard of; sometimes just the name is new, sometimes the genetics. I usually overlook them in favor of the tried and true, but if I notice the same new name in a few shops, I just have to see what’s creating such a buzz.

About two years ago, the buzz was all about Mobb Boss — and it hasn’t cooled much since. The strain’s parents, Chemdawg D and Tang Tang, are fairly well known throughout the weed world, with the former being a phenotype of the original Chemdawg — a strain that Coloradans loved long before dispensaries were around. Varieties of Mobb Boss with stronger Chemdawg characteristics tend to leave users feeling sedated, while the versions more dominated by Tang Tang, a sativa-heavy hybrid, usually bring a more euphoric, energetic high. Based on my experiences shopping around town, the sativa-dominant cuts of Mobb Boss are much more common, but most are still potent enough to leave me staring at the fridge for twenty minutes before opening it — so partake accordingly.

Mobb Boss is known for its strength and glistening resin muscles that cover its football-shaped buds, and those visible trichomes draw eyes — but buyer beware: Some heavy tokers feel that Mobb Boss can be fool’s gold if not grown correctly, and the strain has been known to underperform relative to expectations. Be sure to give it a whiff, just to be sure everything checks out — because nothing is worse than thinking you’re taking home a ten...only to wake up to a four the next morning.

Looks: Mobb Boss generally comes in the form of round, bulbous buds with a fluffier sativa structure. The color should be a light green, which appears even lighter thanks to the heavy trichome coverage.

Smell: The strain’s gassy Chemdawg heritage is hard to miss, but it’s balanced out by a fresh, pine-tree scent on the back end. It’s sort of like a cheap air freshener that you hang in your car — and roll into joints.

Flavor: Much like its double-sided smell, Mobb Boss starts out with a skunky, diesel flavor that’s followed by a floral, tree-like one.

Effects: Staying true to its hybrid form, Mobb Boss generally starts off with a buzzing, euphoric sensation that’s great for appetite, tension and stress — but not necessarily focus, because of how strong it can be. The second half of the high usually brings on strong relaxation, so be ready for the comedown.

Home grower’s take: “I’m fairly inexperienced with this one. I’ve only grown it once. I let it flower for a little more than sixty days, if I remember correctly, but I’ve had friends who didn’t harvest until ten weeks, and I wish I’d done the same. The color was richer, the buds were bigger — easily worth the extra week or so. Either way, mine came out fine. Nice blanket of resin. I saved all the trim and popcorn nugs so I could make some hash. Ended up being bomb. It kinda fools you at first, because you feel ready for a run or something. But then you’re knocked out cold in like an hour.”

