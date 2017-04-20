Wiz Khalifa Launches Marijuana Grow App on 4/20

Want to grow weed with Wiz Khalifa? Now you can...at least virtually. The rapper launched a mobile app today, 4/20, called "Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm."

The game is similar to FarmVille, but instead of growing crops and raising cows, Khalifa's collaboration with developers at Metamoki allows you to grow your own virtual marijuana, harvest it, then reinvest the money you make into new enterprises.

"Through the game, both Metamoki and Khalifa offer a glimpse into the future of legalized cannabis, and the opportunities it has already created for a new generation of entrepreneurs and marijuana enthusiasts alike," Khalifa's company said in announcing the new game.

The app falls into a payment structure known as "freemium," where it's free to download but users have to pay for additional features.

As more states legalize marijuana, subsequent releases will allow the player to expand his or her operations across the country. "People are already growing pot in the real world, but the game gives you your own way of doing it and your own style," Khalifa told Inc. "It's just a cool way to have fun and learn about weed and the weed game."

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

This isn't Khalifa's first foray into the cannabis industry. Last year he developed his own strain, Khalifa Kush, with Colorado-based RiverRock Cannabis. He'll also perform at Red Rocks this weekend; he did a 4/20 concert there last year, too.

