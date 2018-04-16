 


Paula Poundstone
Paula Poundstone
PaulaPoundstone.com

Chautauqua Announces Summer Concert Series

Westword Staff | April 16, 2018 | 10:34am
AA

Chautauqua Auditorium, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary, just announced its summer concert series, including performances by comedian Paula Poundstone, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Andrew Bird, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Ziggy Marley and Andrea Gibson.

In addition to this concert series, Chautauqua will also host the Colorado Music Festival, the 33rd annual Silent Film Series, a screening of the documentary Symbols of Resistance, TEDxBoulder and more.

Below is the full list of concerts.

Leo Kottke and James McMurtry
Thursday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.
$28-$43

Paula Poundstone
Saturday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.
$28-$58

Mary Chapin Carpenter
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aaron Farrington

Mary Chapin Carpenter
Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
$43-$58

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Tuesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.
$45-$60

Amos Lee
Tuesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.
$60-$75

The Weepies with Mipso
Monday, August 6, 7:30 p.m.
$23-$38

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
Tuesday, August 7, 7:30 p.m.
$43-$60.50

Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird
Jon Solomon

Andrew Bird, with Neyla Pekarek of The Lumineers
Friday, August 10, and Saturday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.
$39-$59

The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo
Tuesday, August 14, 7:30 p.m.
$62.50-$80.50

Ziggy Marley: Rebellion Rises Tour 2018
Wednesday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.
$44-$59

Mandolin Oranges
Sunday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.
$23-$38

Boz Scaggs
Saturday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.
$50-$65

Andrea Gibson
Saturday, September 8, 7:30 p.m.
$25-$40

Graham Nash
Sunday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
$43-$58

For more information, and tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, April 27, visit Chautauqua's website.

