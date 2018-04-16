Chautauqua Announces Summer Concert Series

Chautauqua Auditorium, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary, just announced its summer concert series, including performances by comedian Paula Poundstone, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Andrew Bird, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Ziggy Marley and Andrea Gibson.

In addition to this concert series, Chautauqua will also host the Colorado Music Festival, the 33rd annual Silent Film Series, a screening of the documentary Symbols of Resistance, TEDxBoulder and more.