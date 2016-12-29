21 EDM Tracks to Help You Dance Your Way Into 2017

Disclosure performing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 17, 2016. Miles Chrisinger

The time has come to dance 2016 away once and for all. To warm you up and get your body moving, we've put together these 21 tracks from some of our favorite EDM acts descending on Denver for the Decadence electronic music festival. Whether you'll be joining Denver's tripping twenty-somethings at the Convention Center, holding your own solo dance party in your Capitol Hill studio, or sneaking off to a clandestine DIY warehouse the city hasn't broken up yet, here are 21 must-hear beats sure to help you prepare to shake off the old and strut your way into 2017.

1. "Closer" ft. Halsey

The Chainsmokers

Oh, God. It's everywhere. Make it stop! Come on. This music video has nearly one billion views on Youtube. This song has been topping the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart longer than any other. So is it really a surprise that we're opening our playlist with this track? Just suck it up, soak it in and feign you won't be queuing up your Snapchat for when The Chainsmokers drop "#SELFIE," at Decadence.

2. The Mixtape

Flume

If you're cringing that we started with "Closer," let us redeem ourselves with Flume's The Mixtape, an insane 22 minutes, showcasing tracks off his debut deluxe album, layered with rhymes from Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan, Killer Mike of Run The Jewels, Freddie Gibbs, and M.O.P., among others.

3. "Bass Head"

Bassnectar

Before Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" was turned into "Juju On That Beat," Cali Swag District re-appropriated Doug E. Fresh's signature dance move into its only hit single, "Teach Me How to Dougie." Bassnectar took this track in 2010 to lay the foundation for one of his signature songs, "Bass Head."

4. "Crave You" (Adventure Club Dubstep Remix)

Flight Facilities

This remix by Decadence artist Adventure Club is what put the duo on the map five years ago. They took a soft and melodic Flight Facilities song and supplied some bass drops. If you've somehow escaped this song, you're in for a treat.

5. "Alone"

Marshmello

OK, who the hell is Marshmello? After researching his identity on Reddit and music blogs, debating who he is with friends and even an Uber driver after a show, I'm still flummoxed. Whoever he is, Marshmello's career has exploded in 2016. Here's one of his biggest singles this year.

6. "Escape Me"

Tiësto

Last year deep house and trance legend Tiësto played Beta Nightclub. This year, he will be joining the Decadence line up. Tiësto has slowly moved from his signature Dutch style to more mainstream dance tracks, like his recent remix of DJ Snake & Justin Bieber's hit, "Let Me Love You." Above is one of his techno masterpieces from 2009: "Escape Me."

7. "Dum Dee Dum"

Keys N Krates

Keys N Krates have a post-midnight set on the 30th and are definitely worth checking out if you want to twerk to some trap. Here's the infectious Dum Dee Dum track.

8. "Breathe" (feat. Rob Swire)

Eirc Prydz

Eric Prydz has been churning out house hits for more than a decade. It was tough refraining from spotlighting his legendary track "Call On Me," but multiple set lists suggest he no longer plays it. So instead, we have a single off of his latest album.

9. "Boss"

Disclosure

How do you select just one Disclosure track? With songs showcasing a boat of platinum recording artists such as Sam Smith, Lorde, Miguel and The Weeknd, it's difficult to choose just one song to get you moving. Here we have included the full version of the song, "Boss."

10. "Infinite Daps"

Baauer & RL Grime

RL Grime and Baauer have joined forces for their set at Decadence. Either DJ could bring it solo, but putting the two together will have face melting consequences, as demonstrated by their SXSW Boiler Room set. In late 2013, they combined efforts for this trap banger, "Infinite Daps."



Showtek has worked with the likes of Major Lazer, Noisecontrollers and David Guetta to produce hit singles. If you're into some big room house, the nu disco smash "N2U" featuring Martha Wash on the vocals is right up your alley.

Read on for ten more EDM hits.

