3 Kings Tavern Owners Take Over the Pit Stop Tavern

3 Kings Tavern owners Jeff Campbell and Martin Killorin recently bought the Pit Stop Tavern, a bar at 5110 West Colfax Avenue, just inside Denver, near the border with Lakewood.

Campbell first found out the Pit Stop was on the market from following up on a Craigslist ad that stated nothing about the property other than the owners' contact information. When he met them and found out the bar was on the southeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, he was amused: He and his wife have long referred to the intersection as “the Hot Corner,” since there’s a lot going on there, and he’s driven by many times on his commute to 3 Kings.

“We go there, and I see the room,” Campbell says. “And I’m like, ‘Holy crap, this place is amazing!’ It was just like when I walked into the 3 Kings for the first time, and we were actually at 3 Kings to talk to them about buying another bar they had, and he looked at me and said, ‘We might sell this bar.’ And I got this feeling. And I got it again inside of the Pit Stop.”