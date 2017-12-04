36 Holiday Concerts Bringing Joy to Denver

If you find celebrating the holidays at home with your family to be claustrophobic, consider dragging them out of the house to see see some of your favorite bands celebrate in their own ways — whether that's doing a Christmas-centric set or delving into some klezmer music. Here's our rundown of 36 holiday shows happening before Christmas Eve.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6
FACE Vocal Band: Crazy for Christmas, Boulder Theater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8
Katie Glassman & Snapshot Holiday Show, Dazzle, 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m., $14-$22.
KS 107.5 Morning Show Christmas Party, Hosted by Brandon Marshall of the Denver Broncos, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 9 p.m., $10.75-$25.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9
106.7 KBPI's Mistletoe Jam, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Fillmore Auditorium, 8 p.m., $22.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Buell Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $44 and up.
Sing It to Me Santa, feat. the Record Company with Tracksuit Wedding, Isaac and Anna Slade, Ogden Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.
USMC Toys for Tots, featuring Red Tide Rising, Public Display of Aggression, Core Zero, Sovereign, Marquis Theater, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10
FLO 107.1’s Ho, Ho, Holiday, feat. Scarface, DJ Ktone, Rhymesight, King F.O.E., Summit Music Hall, 7 p.m., $25-$45.
JoFoKe Holiday Show, Dazzle, 7 p.m., $15-$25.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Temple Buell Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $44 and up.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14
A Country Christmas, with Bonnie & the Clydes, Whipporwill, Halden Wofford and The Hi*Beams and Ryan Chrys Duo, Oriental Theater, 8 p.m., $12.
King Cardinal Christmas Show, with Kyle Emerson and Grayson County Burn Ban, Syntax Physic Opera, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam, featuring Chris Young with Chris Janson, Chris Lane, 1STBANK Center, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15
Hometown for the Holidays 2017, featuring 888, Summit Music Hall, 7 p.m., $20.
It's a Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene Christmas, with Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts, Soiled Dove Underground, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: 3rd Annual 10th Annual Holiday Show, Ogden Theatre, 9 p.m., SOLD OUT.
NHTMRE Before Xmas, with Valentino Khan and Justin Caruso, Boulder Theater, 9 p.m., $27.50.
Tiger Party's Holiday Extravaganza, with Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds and Allen Aucoin of the Disco Biscuits, featuring members of Euforquestra, Dynohunter, Analog Son, Fox Street, Mama Magnolia and Other Worlds, 9 p.m., $13-$27.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16
The Anchor / Tonight We Rise Holiday Party, with Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa, Marquis Theater, 7 p.m., $8.
Chris Daniels & Friends Holiday Concert, Swallow Hill, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
Dianne Reeves: "Christmas Time Is Here," Macky Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $20 and up.
Face Vocal Band Holiday Show, Paramount Theatre, 7 p.m.,
Lola Black's XXXmas, with Hell's Belles, Lola Black, Sharone & the Wind, Divine Intention, Gothic Theatre, 8 pm., $18.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: 3rd Annual 10th Annual Holiday Show, Ogden Theatre, 9 p.m., SOLD OUT.
Trace Bundy's Ninth Annual Acoustic Holiday, with Andy McKee, Boulder Theater, Boulder, 8 p.m., $20-$28.50.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20
Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine Holiday Show, Dazzle, 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21
Face Vocal Band Holiday Show, Soiled Dove Underground, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22
A Colfax Christmas, featuring the Patient Zeros, the Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days, Lost Lake Lounge, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show, Soiled Dove Underground, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Michael Martin Murphey: A Cowboy Christmas, Lone Tree Arts Center, 8 p.m., $33-$55.
Tyler Paul Glasgow's 2nd Annual Holiday Extravaganza, with This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling, Amanda Hawkins, Valienta, Ian Mahan, Kayla Marque, Marquis Theater, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23
7th Annual Klezfest, with Rabbi Joe Black, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, Gora Gora Orkestar, Mercury Cafe, 7:30 p.m., $25.
A Charlie Brown Christmas, with Annie Booth, Dazzle, 5:30 & 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Michael Martin Murphey: A Cowboy Christmas, Lone Tree Arts Center, 8 p.m., $33-$55.
Wes Watkins's Holiday Celebration, with Dandu and Retrofette, Syntax Physic Opera, 9 p.m., $7.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24
A Charlie Brown Christmas, with Annie Booth, Dazzle, 5:30 & 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Klezmania: Christmas Eve Party with Chinese Food and a Klezmer Concert, with Sheldon Sands Klezmer Consort, Boulder Jewish Community Center, 7 p.m., $20-$30.
