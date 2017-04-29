menu

Reader: Denver Is Pimping Our Parks for a Superfly Music Festival

How to Spend as Much Money on Coachella as Humanly Possible


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Denver Is Pimping Our Parks for a Superfly Music Festival

Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:26 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Overland Park golf course: Perfect for a park and event venue?
Overland Park golf course: Perfect for a park and event venue?
City of Denver Golf
A A

Superfly and the City of Denver announced on Thursday, April 27, that they would be moving forward with contract negotiations on a project that would bring a massive music festival to the city-owned Overland Park Golf Course.

Some readers wrote in with enthusiasm about the project; others accused the city of selling out our public parks.

Here are a few of the comments:

John wrote:

When Denver is done pimping our parks, what's next?

Related Stories


Dan wrote:

I think Denver residents should get a vote on this one.

Nate wrote:

It needs to be banned. Denver step in don't allow the dirtbags to trash our community like the 4/20 scum did!

Chris wrote:

A new place for the homeless to sleep after the golf course is destroyed.

D.J. wrote:

Haha get off my lawn comments are hilarious. Come on nerds. Think big picture here.


Ed wrote:

Whiners...This is great for the local economy. Look up what Outside Lands does.


What do you think? Will a new music festival on this publicly owned golf course be a benefit for the city or a scourge for the community?

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >