A Taste of Colorado Announces Music Lineup

Denver foodies look forward to A Taste of Colorado taking over Civic Center Park each year, but the Labor Day weekend festival offers more than just culinary delights. This year's free musical lineup looks pretty tasty, too.
The festival will offer 24-plus hours of music on four stages, including well-known national and local artists as well as emerging acts.
On Saturday, September 1, George Thorogood and the Destroyers will headline with support from a surprise national artist; on Sunday, September 2, LeAnn Rimes will headline with support from David Nail and Mitchell Tenpenny; and on Monday, September 3, Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, Everclear and the Spin Doctors will perform.
In addition to food and music, the Taste of Colorado includes an arts and crafts market and children's entertainment.
For more information and to learn about VIP ticket options, go to the Taste of Colorado website.
