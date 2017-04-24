We the People, Get Ready: A Tribe Called Quest Is Coming to Colorado

A Tribe Called Quest announces a Denver concert. Trevor@Traynor

A year ago, A Tribe Called Quest was another legendary hip-hop act with a retro feel. But 2016 saw big things things for the band – both tragic and joyful, including the loss of rapper and group member Phife Dawg, who was just 45 when he died. In the wake of that tragedy, the group rallied by releasing its first album in sixteen years, We Got It From Here, Thank You for Your Service, recorded just before Phife Dawg's death. It's relevant and powerful and proves A Tribe is still in the game.

Today, April 24, the group announced a summer concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Thursday, August 10.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

