Kendrick Lamar Announces the Damn Tour, and He's Coming to Denver


We the People, Get Ready: A Tribe Called Quest Is Coming to Colorado

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 8:37 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
A Tribe Called Quest announces a Denver concert.
Trevor@Traynor
A year ago, A Tribe Called Quest was another legendary hip-hop act with a retro feel. But 2016 saw big things things for the band – both tragic and joyful, including the loss of rapper and group member Phife Dawg, who was just 45 when he died. In the wake of that tragedy, the group rallied by releasing its first album in sixteen years, We Got It From Here, Thank You for Your Service, recorded just before Phife Dawg's death. It's relevant and powerful and proves A Tribe is still in the game.

Today, April 24, the group announced a summer concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Thursday, August 10.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

