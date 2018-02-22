Action Bronson and Matisyahu Will Play 420 on the Block

April 20 isn't just a day to celebrate cannabis; it's also one of Denver's unofficial music holidays.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
420 on the Block, one of the many weed-themed parties taking place citywide, has just announced its lineup, which will be headlined by Action Bronson and Matisyahu.
Festivities run Friday, April 20, to Sunday, April 22, at the Fox Street Compound, 725 West 39th Avenue.
The full list of performers is:
Action Bronson
Matisyahu
Break Science Live Band
Pretty Lights Movement Presents Michal Menert, Supervision and Chris Karns
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Presents: Eat a Bunch of Peaches,
Washed Out
Protoje
Evidence
RDGLDGRN
Nattali Rize
Kitchen Dwellers
More information, and various ticket packages – which run from $42 to $175 – are available at the 420 on the Block website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!