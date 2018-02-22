 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Action Bronson will perform at 420 on the Block.
Action Bronson will perform at 420 on the Block.
Jacqueline Collins

Action Bronson and Matisyahu Will Play 420 on the Block

Westword Staff | February 22, 2018 | 2:17pm
AA

April 20 isn't just a day to celebrate cannabis; it's also one of Denver's unofficial music holidays.

420 on the Block, one of the many weed-themed parties taking place citywide, has just announced its lineup, which will be headlined by Action Bronson and Matisyahu.

Festivities run Friday, April 20, to Sunday, April 22, at the Fox Street Compound, 725 West 39th Avenue.

The full list of performers is:
Action Bronson
Matisyahu
Break Science Live Band
Pretty Lights Movement Presents Michal Menert, Supervision and Chris Karns
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Presents: Eat a Bunch of Peaches,
Washed Out
Protoje
Evidence
RDGLDGRN
Nattali Rize
Kitchen Dwellers

More information, and various ticket packages – which run from $42 to $175 – are available at the 420 on the Block website.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >