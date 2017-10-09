AEG Recruits Cervantes' Owners as Talent Buyers

Scott Morrill and Adam Stroul, longtime co-owners of and talent buyers for the independent Five Points venue Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side, recently joined AEG Presents Rocky Mountains as the entertainment giant's newest talent buyers.

“We have been doing a lot of work with AEG the last few years, and it just made sense to put it all under one umbrella and team up,” Stroul says.

Morrill adds, “I slowly started talking to AEG about doing more shows together, and eventually we were talking about teaming up permanently. After meeting their team, it became obvious to me that I wanted to work with them.”

While Morrill and Stroul are now part of AEG, they will still act as owners and talent buyers at Cervantes’ and the Other Side. They say business will be as usual at those venues as well as at Fort Collins venues the Aggie Theatre, which they took over two years ago, and Hodi’s Half Note, which is a partnership between the Cervantes' owners, Dan Mladenik and Soda Jerk Presents.

Stroul sees being part of the independently operated Cervantes’ and AEG as the best of both worlds. “We still do our indie thing and now have an amazing opportunity in working with the best in the business,” he says. “We are excited to learn and grow and do bigger and better things."

The idea of AEG talent buyers doing double duty as independents is not unprecedented. Buyer Scott Campbell has operated the Larimer Lounge and, more recently, Lost Lake Lounge and Globe Hall while also working for AEG.

Morrill says it’s an incredible opportunity. “I'm glad we were able to keep Cervantes' independent, and I'm excited to be able to have the ability to grow bands' fan bases to a massive level,” he says. “The AEG team, led by Chuck [AEG Presents Rocky Mountains CEO Morris], [talent buyers] Don [Strasburg] and Brent [Fedrizzi], have built an amazing organization that is going to allow us to become more successful at what we do.”

Morris says in a statement, “Watching Adam and Scott not only survive, but grow in such a competitive Denver music market has always amazed me. For them to choose to join us at AEG complements our entire staff; we’re so excited to have them as a part of the team.”

Stroul and Morrill are looking forward to putting together bills at bigger venues.

“Adam and I oftentimes had to be creative booking Cervantes', so it will be fun taking that creativity to a larger scale at Red Rocks, Fiddler's and 1STBANK Center,” Morrill says.