Three Nights of Bassnectar – the DJ Who Sounds Like an Earthquake
|
Bassnectar will play three nights at 1STBANK Center in Colorado.
aLIVE
DJ Lorin Ashton, who plays under the name Bassnectar, just announced he would be performing three nights in Colorado.
Neighbors of Dick's Sporting Goods Park, where he performed previously, complained that his act sounded like an "earthquake," and he was not invited back.
Never mind the grumbling neighbors. An earthquake? Seriously, who would want to miss that?
Bassnectar will take to the stage at 1STBANK Center July 7-9. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the shows will start at 8. General admission starts at $55, and three-day passes are available as well.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. and are available online at Altitude Tickets or at 303-893-8497.
