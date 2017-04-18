menu

Three Nights of Bassnectar – the DJ Who Sounds Like an Earthquake

How Free Beer and Lies Earned Kansas Its First Record Deal


Three Nights of Bassnectar – the DJ Who Sounds Like an Earthquake

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:56 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Bassnectar will play three nights at 1STBANK Center in Colorado.
Bassnectar will play three nights at 1STBANK Center in Colorado.
aLIVE
A A

DJ Lorin Ashton, who plays under the name Bassnectar, just announced he would be performing three nights in Colorado.

Neighbors of Dick's Sporting Goods Park, where he performed previously, complained that his act sounded like an "earthquake," and he was not invited back.

Never mind the grumbling neighbors. An earthquake? Seriously, who would want to miss that?

Bassnectar will take to the stage at 1STBANK Center July 7-9. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the shows will start at 8. General admission starts at $55, and three-day passes are available as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. and are available online at Altitude Tickets or at 303-893-8497.

