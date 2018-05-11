Alan Cumming Is Clear: The U.S. Is a Nation of Immigrants

“My name is Alan Cumming, and I’m a proud Scottish-American. I’m here tonight to remind you of what a great and magical country this can be, and how great and magical it is because of the people who have immigrated here and made it their home.”

This was early in Cumming’s hour-and-a-half-long cabaret show Legal Immigrant at the Paramount Theatre on May 9. The actor and singer had just finished a rousing medley of Walter Marks’s “The Singer” and three Stephen Sondheim songs, with a band comprising cellist Eleanor Norton, drummer/guitarist Chris Jego and pianist and musical director Lance Horne, who grew up in Denver.

Later in the show, Cumming told the audience that he was inspired to start the Legal Immigrant tour after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services removed the phrase “nation of immigrants” from its website.