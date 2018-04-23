Meet the New Owner of Rupp's Drums

Alex Simpson, age 26, took over ownership of Rupp's Drums on Friday, April 20, a store he first visited when he was in junior high school. Simpson’s father, a representative for drum products distributor Slobeat who sold gear to the Denver shop in the ’80s and ’90s, drove his son several hours from Wyoming to the store to buy his first kit. When Simpson started high school and needed a new drum kit, his dad took him to Rupp's again, to trade in the old set for a better one. After three years in Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps, Simpson realized he wanted to make a career out of drumming. He returned to Rupp's to purchase his first professional set, a DW Collector Series kit.

Not long after that, Simpson moved to Denver, where he’d make several visits to Rupp's, to soak up the atmosphere and “to get to know people to expand my taste and product knowledge and everything and just try to be involved,” he says. “The guys there were always incredible.”

Simpson dreamed of working at the store, which he calls a holy place for drummers nationwide, and he finally got that chance in 2012, when general manager Jim Cook hired him as a sales associate. Soon he was promoted to sales manager, a job he worked for three years while also gigging with local band Vices I Admire. He managed RocketSpace studios in Denver for a time before moving to New York in 2015, where he took a gig as manager of the Collective School of Music and was general manager of Michiko, a Times Square rehearsal studio. He also worked on a drum line that played at Giants, Nicks and Rangers games.