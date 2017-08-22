See It Here First: Alright Alright's "Like Water"

Husband and wife Americana pairing China and Seth Kent, aka Alright Alright, recently told us that they are on their third stab at making this band thing work, and this time they’re determined.

That might partially account for the amount of effort that’s gone into their latest video, for the song “Like Water,” with the help of their friends Emily Grauberger (director), David Grauberger (director of photography) and Julie Lundy (producer).

The video premiered at the Sloan Lake’s Alamo Drafthouse on Sunday night, but we now have the online exclusive. Enjoy.