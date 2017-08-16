Alright Alright Can't Stop Breaking Up – Until Now

Local piano-based Americana trio Alright Alright is a mass of contradictions. On one hand, singer/pianist China Kent and guitarist Seth Kent are married parents, as close as people can be. They met when Seth helped China carry her piano into a gig, and that gallantry eventually earned him a wife. When they talk, their words bounce off of each other, but they never interrupt each other. They’re a perfect match.

On the other hand, they’re almost polar opposites in musical terms. China is a classically trained pianist and a self-proclaimed perfectionist. Seth learned to play guitar on a beach in Hawaii, and he’s apt to let the little things go to retain the flow. As a result, the lovebirds have occasionally pissed each other off and torpedoed the band. The pair is currently embarking on a third attempt to make Alright Alright work (with Katelin Champion on drums).

“The second time we tried to do this band, it was 2011,” China says. “We were driving together, and we had this moment — you know, when you can say things because both of you are looking ahead; you’re not looking at each other. We had this conversation, and I don’t remember who said what first, but someone said, ‘I actually don’t really like playing music with you.’ Then the other one was like, ‘I don’t, either.’ So we decided to just be married and parents together. That felt like such a relief.”