American Idol Announces a Coast-to-Coast Tour, Denver Stop

Catie Turner will be performing as part of the American Idol Live coast-to-coast tour.

American Idol's bringing its tour to theaters nationwide all summer long. The show will include this season's top seven finalists: Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard, as well as season eight's winner, Kris Allen.

The forty-city tour hits Denver's Paramount Theatre on Monday, July 16.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 11, at American Idol Live's website.