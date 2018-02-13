 


Anthony Ruptak Played Emo Music at a Rap Battle
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Anthony Ruptak Played Emo Music at a Rap Battle

Karl Christian Krumpholz | February 13, 2018 | 6:00am
“I was in a two-piece project called the Silver Linings. The band was a bit of a whiny-boy, Death Cab for Cutie-inspired, angsty teenage musical endeavor. We were young and really wanted to do this Cervantes’ band event. My mom drove us to the show, and when we got there, it turned out to be more of a hip-hop/rap battle type gig. We were the only white kids there and played our set regardless of our obvious misunderstanding of the event, sandwiched between insanely talented rappers. 

“We left pretty soon after performing, because my mom got a panicked phone call from home from my brother (my parents were fighting every day back then), and that ended up being the night my folks separated and divorced each other. What a twist!”

Anthony Ruptak will play at the Downtown Artery in Fort Collins on Friday, February 16, with Kid Reverie and Alright Alright.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

