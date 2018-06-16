Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Avenhart

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and their opinions on the local scene.

Here is what indie folk band Avenhart has to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Avenhart: While we play traditional bluegrass instruments, we wouldn't consider ourselves a bluegrass band! We work really hard to try new things and expand our sound. It definitely helps to have six people with different approaches to songwriting working together to create something completely collaborative and unique.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver is so unique! We are part of a city, but we also live a short distance from the mountains. This gives us the ability to gaze up at the stars while standing among the pine trees and then thirty minutes later be downtown at a concert or exploring a new makers space. It's this amazing juxtaposition that allows us to have a wide variety of inspirations.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?

The city is getting really expensive and Denver artists can't afford to live here anymore! It would be great to have more affordable housing for musicians. There's definitely a lack of intentionality with public funding in regards to housing, health and wellness services for artists, etc. Musicians contribute so much to this city's life and culture, and we need the city to contribute back to us.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

We would love for this scene to have more representation for the most marginalized groups in Denver (I.e. women, women of color, differently abled, etc.). Every year there's a little bit more diversity - which is good, but not good enough. We have a lot of work to do.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

Honestly, we are just honored to be playing the showcase with so many bands that inspire us every day! We are looking forward to enjoying a day full of local music!

Avenhart will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at 100% de Agave, 975 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.