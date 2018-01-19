Five Bands With Multi-Night Stands at Red Rocks in 2018

Playing a night at Red Rocks is a bucket-list goal for countless musicians. Playing a two- or three-night stand on the rocks is a benchmark of success that few acts ever achieve.

While the 2018 season sees major pop, EDM and hip-hop artists coming through town, the bands that have garnered multi-night stands tend to play roots, bluegrass and jam-band music.

These are the five bands announced so far that are more than one-night stands.