String Cheese Incident
String Cheese Incident
Brandon Marshall

Five Bands With Multi-Night Stands at Red Rocks in 2018

Westword Staff | January 19, 2018 | 8:30am
Playing a night at Red Rocks is a bucket-list goal for countless musicians. Playing a two- or three-night stand on the rocks is a benchmark of success that few acts ever achieve.

While the 2018 season sees major pop, EDM and hip-hop artists coming through town, the bands that have garnered multi-night stands tend to play roots, bluegrass and jam-band music.

These are the five bands announced so far that are more than one-night stands.

Avett Brothers
June 29 to July 1

Umphrey's McGee
July 5 to 7

String Cheese Incident
July 20 to 22

Tedeschi Trucks Band
July 28 and 29

Greensky Bluegrass
September 22 and 23

Looking for more live music? Visit Westword's calendar online.

