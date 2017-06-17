Catch Denver's Heaviest Acts at Bar Standard at the Westword Music Showcase

Brian Landis Folkins

Housed in what used to be Jonas Bros. Furs, the modern-day-speakeasy-themed Bar Standard is one of the best spots in Denver for live DJs. This popular nightclub is a mecca for lovers of electronic house and dance music of all styles, as well as the occasional live band, such as the Cool Kids — and its two patios provide a great place to take a break and admire the Denver skyline.

At this year's Westword Music Showcase on Saturday, June 24, the Bar Standard stage will deliver music guaranteed to bring on some head-banging, from punk rock to industrial electronic and heavy metal, with energetically irreverent tunes from Sliver, Little Fyodor, Cheap Perfume, Allout Helter, Hydraform, Muscle Beach and Native Daughters. Find times for each set below.

12:20-1 p.m.

Sliver

1:15-1:55 p.m.

Little Fyodor

2:10-2:50 p.m.

Cheap Perfume

3:05-3:45 p.m.

Allout Helter

4-4:40 p.m.

Hydraform

4:55-5:35 p.m.

Muscle Beach

5:50-6:30 p.m.

Native Daughters

To catch head-banging sets from Denver's best metal, punk, and industrial acts, come to Bar Standard for the Westword Music Showcase, on June 24. Find tickets and more info here.

