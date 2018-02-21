Bassnectar's Coming Back to Colorado

Few DJs and producers have garnered the religious devotion of Bassnectar, who's returning to Colorado for another round of Freestyle Sessions — a happening that looks to be turning into an annual event.
Modeled after the ’90s-era raves he grew up attending, Bassnectar's Freestyle Sessions are intimate parties during which he mixes his favorite albums.
The upcoming Sessions will take place over three nights — Friday, June 1, through Sunday, June 3 — at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield.
Tickets, which start at $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 23; get yours at Altitude Tickets or over the phone at 303-893-8497.
Read our 2017 interview with Bassnectar here.
