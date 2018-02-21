 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Bassnectar plays Decadence on December 30.EXPAND
Bassnectar plays Decadence on December 30.
Bassnectar

Bassnectar's Coming Back to Colorado

Westword Staff | February 21, 2018 | 10:42am
AA

Few DJs and producers have garnered the religious devotion of Bassnectar, who's returning to Colorado for another round of Freestyle Sessions — a happening that looks to be turning into an annual event.

Modeled after the ’90s-era raves he grew up attending, Bassnectar's Freestyle Sessions are intimate parties during which he mixes his favorite albums.

The upcoming Sessions will take place over three nights — Friday, June 1, through Sunday, June 3 — at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield.

Tickets, which start at $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 23; get yours at Altitude Tickets or over the phone at 303-893-8497.

Read our 2017 interview with Bassnectar here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >