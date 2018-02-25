 


Bassnectar
aLIVE

Reader: Bassnectar Kinda Sucks

Kyle Harris, Westword Staff | February 25, 2018 | 6:38am
AA

Earlier this week, Westword announced that DJ and producer Bassnectar would be bringing his Freestyle Sessions back to the 1STBANK Center. Despite the artist's immense popularity, he also has a few critics. And when one of those naysayers spoke up against him, Westword readers gently smacked back.

Gregory writes:

Bassnectar kinda sucks. It's like holding on to one of those "electric chair" things at video arcades, except it's your whole body, and it's for 90 minutes, and no one actually enjoys it.

James replies:

Get off my lawn you kids with your bass music and home arcades machines!

Lauren adds:

Lol. Think he’d be selling out three nights if “no one” enjoys it? ????

Read on for more of Westword's coverage of Bassnectar.

Bassnectar plays Decadence on December 30.EXPAND
Bassnectar

"Bassnectar: DJs on Stages Are Preposterous Goons, EDM Is Unimpressive"

Denver-based artist Nick Scotella live-paints to electronic music.EXPAND
Courtesy of the artist

"Bassnectar Recruits Denver Painter Nick Scotella for Basslanta"

Bassnectar performed at 1STBANK Center on July 7, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

"EDM God Bassnectar Had the Party Going Up"

Bassnectar performed at 1STBANK Center on July 7, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

If, despite Gregory's grumping, you're still interested in going to Bassnectar's three-night stand, here is information from the original story, "Bassnectar's Coming Back to Colorado."

Few DJs and producers have garnered the religious devotion of Bassnectar, who's returning to Colorado for another round of Freestyle Sessions — a happening that looks to be turning into an annual event.

Modeled after the ’90s-era raves he grew up attending, Bassnectar's Freestyle Sessions are intimate parties during which he mixes his favorite albums.

The upcoming Sessions will take place over three nights — Friday, June 1, through Sunday, June 3 — at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield.

Tickets, which start at $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 23; get yours at Altitude Tickets or over the phone at 303-893-8497.

