The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach headlines the Paramount Theatre on Thursday with the Easy Eye Sound Revue (feat. Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw); Shannon & the Clams will open. This week's lineup also includes Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish at the Paramount on Tuesday, California garage rocker Ty Segall at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, Austin-based metal outfit the Sword at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday and legendary jazz saxophonist Benny Golson at Dazzle on Tuesday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 2
Yung Pinch
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Otherwise
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dave Devine & Matt Mayhall
8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
TUESDAY, APRIL 3
Nightwish
$56-$70, 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Circa Survive
$22.50-$27, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Grieves
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Forever Came Calling
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pale Waves
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Benny Golson Quartet
$20-$40, 6 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4
The Sword
$25-$37, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Jake Bugg
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Soft Kill
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
The Soft Moon
$13.75-$15.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kavita Shah & François Moutin Duo
$15-$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
David Luning
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
Dan Auerbach & the Easy Eye Sound Revue
$25-$55, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Ty Segall
$20, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mac Lethal and Wax
$10-$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Frankie Cosmos
$15-$18, Fox Theatre, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Baths
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kitty Crimes
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Austin Basham & Hollow Coves
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!