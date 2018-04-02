The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach headlines the Paramount Theatre on Thursday with the Easy Eye Sound Revue (feat. Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw); Shannon & the Clams will open. This week's lineup also includes Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish at the Paramount on Tuesday, California garage rocker Ty Segall at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, Austin-based metal outfit the Sword at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday and legendary jazz saxophonist Benny Golson at Dazzle on Tuesday. Here's our full list of picks: