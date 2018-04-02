 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Dan Auerbach is at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday.EXPAND
Dan Auerbach is at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 2, 2018 | 8:29am
AA

Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach headlines the Paramount Theatre on Thursday with the Easy Eye Sound Revue (feat. Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw); Shannon & the Clams will open. This week's lineup also includes Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish at the Paramount on Tuesday, California garage rocker Ty Segall at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, Austin-based metal outfit the Sword at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday and legendary jazz saxophonist Benny Golson at Dazzle on Tuesday. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, APRIL 2

Yung Pinch
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Otherwise
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dave Devine & Matt Mayhall
8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Nightwish
$56-$70, 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Circa Survive
$22.50-$27, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Grieves
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Forever Came Calling
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pale Waves
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Benny Golson Quartet
$20-$40, 6 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

The Sword
$25-$37, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jake Bugg
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Soft Kill
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

The Soft Moon
$13.75-$15.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kavita Shah & François Moutin Duo
$15-$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

David Luning
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Dan Auerbach & the Easy Eye Sound Revue
$25-$55, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Ty Segall
$20, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mac Lethal and Wax
$10-$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Frankie Cosmos
$15-$18, Fox Theatre, Boulder

Baths
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kitty Crimes
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Austin Basham & Hollow Coves
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >