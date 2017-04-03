The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 3-6
|
Ariana Grande headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Michele Eve Sandberg via Broward/Palm Beach New Times
It's a big week for arena shows, with Ariana Grande at the Pepsi Center tonight and Eric Church at the venue on Wednesday, and Green Day at 1STBANK Center on Wednesday. Also this week, Indigo Girls team up with the Colorado University Symphony Orchestra to record a live album at CU Boulder's Macky Auditorium, and Brian Wilson brings his Pet Sounds: the Final Performances tour to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Collins. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
Ariana Grande
$29.95-$199.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Reunion Beatles
$19.67, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Oathbreaker
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Vanessa Carlton
$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Joy Scout
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Clownvis Presley
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds
$65-$125, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Collins
21 Savage
$32, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Decibel Magazine 2017 Tour
$25-$30, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Power Trip
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Truckfighters
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Hall
Foxygen
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dead Man Winter
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Katchafire
$15/$18, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Garden
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Memories
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Eric Church
$29-$89, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Green Day
$49.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Indigo Girls with the Colorado Symphony
$25, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
Paul Hoffman/Anders Beck Quartet
$17/$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Colony House
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kosha Dillz
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Joe Lovano Classic Quartet (also April 6)
$35, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Zoso
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
AtYyA
$20, 10 p.m., Oriental Theater
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
$13/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Highly Suspect (also April 7)
$22.50/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hemingway Hero
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Igor & the Red Elvises
$14, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Bedford Falls
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Yung Pinch
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Moon Room
Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Delicate Steve
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl
Jackie Greene (also April 7)
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
