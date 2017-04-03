The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 3-6

Ariana Grande headlines the Pepsi Center tonight. Michele Eve Sandberg via Broward/Palm Beach New Times

It's a big week for arena shows, with Ariana Grande at the Pepsi Center tonight and Eric Church at the venue on Wednesday, and Green Day at 1STBANK Center on Wednesday. Also this week, Indigo Girls team up with the Colorado University Symphony Orchestra to record a live album at CU Boulder's Macky Auditorium, and Brian Wilson brings his Pet Sounds: the Final Performances tour to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Collins. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Ariana Grande

$29.95-$199.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Reunion Beatles

$19.67, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Oathbreaker

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Vanessa Carlton

$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Joy Scout

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Clownvis Presley

$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds

$65-$125, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Collins

21 Savage

$32, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Decibel Magazine 2017 Tour

$25-$30, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Power Trip

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Truckfighters

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Hall

Foxygen

$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dead Man Winter

$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Katchafire

$15/$18, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Garden

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Memories

$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Eric Church

$29-$89, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Green Day

$49.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Indigo Girls with the Colorado Symphony

$25, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

Paul Hoffman/Anders Beck Quartet

$17/$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Colony House

$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kosha Dillz

$12-$14, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Joe Lovano Classic Quartet (also April 6)

$35, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Zoso

$15/$18, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

AtYyA

$20, 10 p.m., Oriental Theater

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

$13/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Highly Suspect (also April 7)

$22.50/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hemingway Hero

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Igor & the Red Elvises

$14, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Bedford Falls

$10-$12, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Yung Pinch

$10-$25, 9 p.m., Moon Room

Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down)

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Delicate Steve

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl

Jackie Greene (also April 7)

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall