The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 8-11

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Chris Brown performs at the Pepsi Center on Monday, May 8.
Chris Brown's The Party tour stops at the Pepsi Center tonightm with openers O.T. Genasis, Fabolous, Kap G and DC Young Fly, and E-40 comes to the Summit Music Hall tomorrow night. Also on tap this week are KONGOS, who play two nights at the Marquis Theater, actor Kiefer Sutherland, who brings his country-steeped songs to the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, and metal acts Opeth and Gojira, which will play Red Rocks on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MAY 8

Chris Brown
$29.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lewis Watson
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Leif Vollebekk
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 9

E-40
$30-$150, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

George Winston
$25-$45, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

KONGOS (also May 10)
$23-$325, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Anthony David
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Boy Harsher
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Alkaholiks
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Superjoint
$10-$40, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Dice Soho
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kiefer Sutherland
$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder                    

John Paul White
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Orbiting Human Circus
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Soul Cypher
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Charles Gatschet Quartet
$20, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Opeth and Gojira
$36.75, 7p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Hinder and Nonpoint
$23-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Cutthroat Drifters
$12, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Future Heroes
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

Summit Music Hall
1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-487-0111

www.thesummitmusichall.com

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

