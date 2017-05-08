The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 8-11
Chris Brown performs at the Pepsi Center on Monday, May 8.
Chris Brown's "Party" music video.
Chris Brown's The Party tour stops at the Pepsi Center tonightm with openers O.T. Genasis, Fabolous, Kap G and DC Young Fly, and E-40 comes to the Summit Music Hall tomorrow night. Also on tap this week are KONGOS, who play two nights at the Marquis Theater, actor Kiefer Sutherland, who brings his country-steeped songs to the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, and metal acts Opeth and Gojira, which will play Red Rocks on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Chris Brown
$29.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lewis Watson
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Leif Vollebekk
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 9
E-40
$30-$150, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
George Winston
$25-$45, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
KONGOS (also May 10)
$23-$325, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Anthony David
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Boy Harsher
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Alkaholiks
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Superjoint
$10-$40, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Dice Soho
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kiefer Sutherland
$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
John Paul White
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Orbiting Human Circus
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Soul Cypher
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Charles Gatschet Quartet
$20, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, MAY 11
Opeth and Gojira
$36.75, 7p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Hinder and Nonpoint
$23-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Cutthroat Drifters
$12, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Future Heroes
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
