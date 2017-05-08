The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 8-11

Chris Brown performs at the Pepsi Center on Monday, May 8. Chris Brown's "Party" music video.

Chris Brown's The Party tour stops at the Pepsi Center tonightm with openers O.T. Genasis, Fabolous, Kap G and DC Young Fly, and E-40 comes to the Summit Music Hall tomorrow night. Also on tap this week are KONGOS, who play two nights at the Marquis Theater, actor Kiefer Sutherland, who brings his country-steeped songs to the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, and metal acts Opeth and Gojira, which will play Red Rocks on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MAY 8

Chris Brown

$29.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lewis Watson

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Leif Vollebekk

$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 9

E-40

$30-$150, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

George Winston

$25-$45, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

KONGOS (also May 10)

$23-$325, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Anthony David

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Boy Harsher

$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Alkaholiks

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Superjoint

$10-$40, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Dice Soho

$15/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kiefer Sutherland

$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

John Paul White

$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Orbiting Human Circus

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Soul Cypher

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Charles Gatschet Quartet

$20, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Opeth and Gojira

$36.75, 7p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Hinder and Nonpoint

$23-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Cutthroat Drifters

$12, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Future Heroes

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

