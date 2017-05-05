The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, May 5-7
|
Dada Life is at Red Rocks tonight.
Aaron Thackeray
Dada Life brings its annual Land Before Time set to Red Rocks tonight, with Slander, Pegboard Nerds, Kill Paris and Bassrooks, while Aimee Mann headlines a sold-out show at the Boulder Theater and Brother Ali is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. This weekend's lineup also includes Spread the Word Music Festival at various venues, Itchy-O at the Oriental Theater for the the annual international “May the Sith Be With You” Star Wars celebration, and the 1975 takes over the Fillmore Auditorium for two nights. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Dada Life
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Lil King G
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Aimee Mann
$25-$35, SOLD OUT, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Brother Ali
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Anjunabeats Tour 2017
$30, 9 p.m., The Church
Punk Is Dad
$13, 8:30 p..m., Oriental Theater
Dragondeer
$14, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jeffrey Foucault
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Reve Kallel
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kevin Griffin (of Better Than Ezra)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Los Mocochetes
$8-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Spread the Word Music Festival (also May 6 and 7)
$15-$60, 7 p.m., various locations
The Slants
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Wall Writers Weekend: Dance Party with the Egyptian Lover
$10-$20, 9 p.m., MCA Denver
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Upcoming Events
-
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
TicketsSat., Jun. 17, 7:00pm
-
Twisted Insane
TicketsThu., Jun. 22, 8:00pm
-
7th Annual Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 7:00pm
-
B.o.B
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 8:00pm
-
Jared & the Mill
TicketsThu., Jul. 13, 8:00pm
Papadosio
$25-$40, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The 1975 (also May 7)
$39.50/$45, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Testament
$10.67-$140, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Lil Bibby
$25-$100, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Itchy-O
$20/$30, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Trev Rich
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Metalachi
$5-$19, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pile
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
El Vez
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Charlie Hunter Trio (also May 7)
$15/$22, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Money Plays 8
4:20 p.m., Bar Car, 10 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Me First & the Gimme Gimmes
$20-$22, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
David Crosby & Friends
$50-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Bombpops
$12-$15, 7 p.m., hi-dive
Nicholas David
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Pam Puente Memorial Show
$10, 3 p.m., Skylark Lounge
Related Events
-
Sat., May. 6, 7:30pmTickets The 1975
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
-
Fri., May. 5, 5:00pmTickets Dada Life
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Fri., May. 5, 8:00pmAimee Mann
Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO
Related Locations
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Twiztid
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 7:00pm
-
Bubba Sparxxx
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 7:00pm
-
Hairball
TicketsSun., Jun. 11, 7:00pm
-
Colorado Wind Ensemble
TicketsSat., May. 20, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!