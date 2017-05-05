menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, May 5-7

The Slants Are the Anti-Racist Band the Government Calls Racist


Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
A A

Dada Life brings its annual Land Before Time set to Red Rocks tonight, with Slander, Pegboard Nerds, Kill Paris and Bassrooks, while Aimee Mann headlines a sold-out show at the Boulder Theater and Brother Ali is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. This weekend's lineup also includes Spread the Word Music Festival at various venues, Itchy-O at the Oriental Theater for the the annual international “May the Sith Be With You” Star Wars celebration, and the 1975 takes over the Fillmore Auditorium for two nights. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Dada Life
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lil King G
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Aimee Mann
$25-$35, SOLD OUT, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Brother Ali
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Anjunabeats Tour 2017
$30, 9 p.m., The Church    

Punk Is Dad
$13, 8:30 p..m., Oriental Theater

Dragondeer
$14, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jeffrey Foucault
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Reve Kallel
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kevin Griffin (of Better Than Ezra)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Los Mocochetes
$8-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Spread the Word Music Festival (also May 6 and 7)
$15-$60, 7 p.m., various locations

The Slants
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Wall Writers Weekend: Dance Party with the Egyptian Lover
$10-$20, 9 p.m., MCA Denver

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Papadosio
$25-$40, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The 1975 (also May 7)
$39.50/$45, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Testament
$10.67-$140, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Lil Bibby
$25-$100, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom                        

Itchy-O
$20/$30, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Trev Rich
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Metalachi
$5-$19, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pile
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

El Vez
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Charlie Hunter Trio (also May 7)
$15/$22, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Money Plays 8
4:20 p.m., Bar Car, 10 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Me First & the Gimme Gimmes
$20-$22, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

David Crosby & Friends
$50-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Bombpops
$12-$15, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Nicholas David
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Pam Puente Memorial Show
$10,  3 p.m., Skylark Lounge

