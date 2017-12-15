The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

For the last decade, Nathaniel Rateliff has played holiday shows with his different projects, like Born in the Flood and the Wheel, and this year he'll return to the Ogden with the Night Sweats for the third year in a row. Also on tap this weekend are a number of other holiday shows, including Chris Daniels, Kerry Pastine, Trace Bundy, Lola Black, Hometown for the Holidays and more, all listed on our roundup of holiday concerts. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
$10.75-$30, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 16)
$40.95, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Hometown For The Holidays 2017
$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Shwayze
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Maddy O'Neal
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Steve Kimock and Friends (also December 16)
$27/$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dear John: Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman Perform the Songs of John Hartford
$20/$22, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
It's a Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene Christmas
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16
Bad Bunny
$45-$125, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Parade of Lasers 2017: Flux Pavilion
$28.25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Trace Bundy
$20-$28.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Lola Black's XXXmas
$16/$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Railbenders
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chris Daniels & Friends Holiday Concert
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Decemburger 2017
$40/$50, 4 p.m., hi-dive
Colter Wall (also December 17)
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Alice Merton
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SUSTO and Esme Patterson (also December 17)
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17
The Interrupters and SWMRS
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Nathan Palmer
$12/15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kyle Lucas
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
