Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats take over the Ogden Theatre for two nights.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 15, 2017 | 5:09am
For the last decade, Nathaniel Rateliff has played holiday shows with his different projects, like Born in the Flood and the Wheel, and this year he'll return to the Ogden with the Night Sweats for the third year in a row. Also on tap this weekend are a number of other holiday shows, including Chris Daniels, Kerry Pastine, Trace Bundy, Lola Black, Hometown for the Holidays and more, all listed on our roundup of holiday concerts. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
$10.75-$30, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 16)
$40.95, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Hometown For The Holidays 2017
$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Shwayze
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Maddy O'Neal
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Steve Kimock and Friends (also December 16)
$27/$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dear John: Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman Perform the Songs of John Hartford
$20/$22, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

It's a Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene Christmas
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Bad Bunny
$45-$125, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Parade of Lasers 2017: Flux Pavilion
$28.25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Trace Bundy
$20-$28.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Lola Black's XXXmas
$16/$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Railbenders
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chris Daniels & Friends Holiday Concert
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Decemburger 2017
$40/$50, 4 p.m., hi-dive

Colter Wall (also December 17)
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Alice Merton
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUSTO and Esme Patterson (also December 17)
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

The Interrupters and SWMRS
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Nathan Palmer
$12/15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kyle Lucas
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

