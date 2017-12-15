The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats take over the Ogden Theatre for two nights.

For the last decade, Nathaniel Rateliff has played holiday shows with his different projects, like Born in the Flood and the Wheel, and this year he'll return to the Ogden with the Night Sweats for the third year in a row. Also on tap this weekend are a number of other holiday shows, including Chris Daniels, Kerry Pastine, Trace Bundy, Lola Black, Hometown for the Holidays and more, all listed on our roundup of holiday concerts. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15



Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

$10.75-$30, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium