The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Daniel Ash of Poptone.
Levan TK via LA Weekly
Ryan Adams plays the Fox Theatre tonight, June 19, before headlining Red Rocks tomorrow night. The Moody Blues play Fiddler's Green on Tuesday, Shooter Jennings is at the Summit Music Hall, and Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band plays the first of two nights at Globe Hall. Poptone's Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins will be playing music of their former bands, Love and Rockets and Tones on Tail, at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JUNE 19
Film on the Rocks, with music by Slow Caves and DéCollage
$15, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Ryan Adams
$65, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Light Up the Sky
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
The Moody Blues
$39.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Ryan Adams
$46.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Wailing Souls
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Morgan James
$15, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Big Business
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Zander Schloss
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Streets of London
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Shooter Jennings & Waymore's Outlaws
$10-$45, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hurray for the Riff Raff
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Guitar Summit
$12-$17, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Bombadil
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Poptone
$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Funky Knuckles and PHO
$5/$8, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Bridge to Grace
$11-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cory Branan
$10-$13, 9 p.m., hi-dive
For the Love of Locals 14
$5, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Lavellas
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band (also June 23)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword calendar.
