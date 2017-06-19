The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

EXPAND Daniel Ash of Poptone. Levan TK via LA Weekly

Ryan Adams plays the Fox Theatre tonight, June 19, before headlining Red Rocks tomorrow night. The Moody Blues play Fiddler's Green on Tuesday, Shooter Jennings is at the Summit Music Hall, and Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band plays the first of two nights at Globe Hall. Poptone's Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins will be playing music of their former bands, Love and Rockets and Tones on Tail, at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Film on the Rocks, with music by Slow Caves and DéCollage

$15, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ryan Adams

$65, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Light Up the Sky

$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

The Moody Blues

$39.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Ryan Adams

$46.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Wailing Souls

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Morgan James

$15, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Big Business

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Zander Schloss

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Streets of London

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Shooter Jennings & Waymore's Outlaws

$10-$45, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hurray for the Riff Raff

$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Guitar Summit

$12-$17, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Bombadil

$15-$20, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Poptone

$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Funky Knuckles and PHO

$5/$8, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Bridge to Grace

$11-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cory Branan

$10-$13, 9 p.m., hi-dive

For the Love of Locals 14

$5, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Lavellas

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet

$25-$30, 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band (also June 23)

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword calendar.

