The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers take over Red Rocks for two nights. Eric Gruneisen

It's a big week at Red Rocks, with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' fortieth anniversary hitting the venue May 29 and May 30, Trey Anastasio Band taking the stage on May 31, and Chromeo and Rufus du Sol playing there on June 1. Disco Biscuits are at the Odgen Theatre for three nights before heading to Red Rocks on June 2. Also on tap this week are Rodrigo y Gabriela at Boulder Theater; Spaceface, featuring Flaming Lips guitarist Jake Ingalls, at the hi-dive; and Vulfpeck at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (also May 30)

$49.50-$149.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Def Leppard

$64.25-$146.75, 8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

'68

$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Whores

$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Vulfpeck

$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band

$49.50-$65, 9 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Great Good Fine OK

$12/$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Spaceface

$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

The Haymarket Squares

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Trey Anastasio Band

$44-$50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Disco Biscuits (also June 1)

$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rodrigo y Gabriela

$49.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham

$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Shawn James & the Shapeshifters

$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Chromeo and Rufus du Sol

$41-$46.57, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

VRiety 360

$20-$35, 4:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band

$75-$80, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Hot Rize

$30-$48, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium

Conan

$20, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword calendar.

