The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers take over Red Rocks for two nights.
Eric Gruneisen
It's a big week at Red Rocks, with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' fortieth anniversary hitting the venue May 29 and May 30, Trey Anastasio Band taking the stage on May 31, and Chromeo and Rufus du Sol playing there on June 1. Disco Biscuits are at the Odgen Theatre for three nights before heading to Red Rocks on June 2. Also on tap this week are Rodrigo y Gabriela at Boulder Theater; Spaceface, featuring Flaming Lips guitarist Jake Ingalls, at the hi-dive; and Vulfpeck at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MAY 29
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (also May 30)
$49.50-$149.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Def Leppard
$64.25-$146.75, 8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs
'68
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Whores
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, MAY 30
Vulfpeck
$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band
$49.50-$65, 9 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins
Great Good Fine OK
$12/$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Spaceface
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
The Haymarket Squares
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Trey Anastasio Band
$44-$50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Disco Biscuits (also June 1)
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rodrigo y Gabriela
$49.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Shawn James & the Shapeshifters
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Chromeo and Rufus du Sol
$41-$46.57, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
VRiety 360
$20-$35, 4:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band
$75-$80, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Hot Rize
$30-$48, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium
Conan
$20, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Find more music events in the Westword calendar.
