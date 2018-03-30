 


Former bandmates of Tommy Bolin pay tribute to the late guitarist tonight at the Boulder Theater.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 30, 2018 | 6:34am
Two decades ago, renowned jazz guitarist John Scofield played on Medeski Martin & Wood's A Go Go album. The quartet, which released three more albums together, will headline the Ogden Theatre for two nights this weekend. Former bandmates of Tommy Bolin pay tribute to the late guitarist tonight at the Boulder Theater, while the extraordinary singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, who released Historian on Matador Records earlier this month, will be at Globe Hall on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood (also March 31)
$36, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tommy Bolin's Dreamers
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Koffin Kats and the Goddamn Gallows
$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Devin the Dude
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Eurforquestra and Mama Magnolia
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tim O'Brien
$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Davy Knowles
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground


SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Third Annual Goth Prom
$25-$65, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Wick-It the Instigator
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Klingande
$25.75-$35.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Carnivale De Sensuale
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Los Amigos Invisibles
$30-$35, 8 p.m., La Rumba

Thirdstory
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Chris Speed Trio
$15-$25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Raptor Jazz: A Ceremony of Life for Colin Ward
$20, 9 p.m., The Black Box

Lucy Dacus
$12-$14, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

Melvin Seals & JGB
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Matthew Whitaker Trio
$15-$35, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle

