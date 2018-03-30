The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Two decades ago, renowned jazz guitarist John Scofield played on Medeski Martin & Wood's A Go Go album. The quartet, which released three more albums together, will headline the Ogden Theatre for two nights this weekend. Former bandmates of Tommy Bolin pay tribute to the late guitarist tonight at the Boulder Theater, while the extraordinary singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, who released Historian on Matador Records earlier this month, will be at Globe Hall on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 30
Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood (also March 31)
$36, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tommy Bolin's Dreamers
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Koffin Kats and the Goddamn Gallows
$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Devin the Dude
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Eurforquestra and Mama Magnolia
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tim O'Brien
$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Davy Knowles
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Third Annual Goth Prom
$25-$65, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Wick-It the Instigator
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Klingande
$25.75-$35.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Carnivale De Sensuale
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Los Amigos Invisibles
$30-$35, 8 p.m., La Rumba
Thirdstory
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Chris Speed Trio
$15-$25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Raptor Jazz: A Ceremony of Life for Colin Ward
$20, 9 p.m., The Black Box
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Lucy Dacus
$12-$14, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, APRIL 1
Melvin Seals & JGB
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Matthew Whitaker Trio
$15-$35, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!