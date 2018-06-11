 


Turnpike Troubadors headline Red Rocks on Wednesday.
Turnpike Troubadors headline Red Rocks on Wednesday.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 11, 2018 | 7:49am
AA

Both Ryan Adams, who penned a song for Westword last week, and Bryan Adams are at Red Rocks this week while Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers co-headline the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. This weeks lineup also includes Yes, who's on its fiftieth anniversary tour, at the Paramount Theatre tonight, the Violent Femmes (with Dirty Femmes) are at Denver Botanic Gardens tonight, Dr. Dog plays two nights at the Ogden Theatre and Bill Frisell is at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 11

Yes
$49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Violent Femmes
$67-$72, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Sleep
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Allout Helter
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers
$49.50-$129.99, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Bryan Adams
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Little Dragon
$35.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Calexico
$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

Turnpike Troubadors
$35, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dr. Dog (also June 14)
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Kurt Travis
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bill Frisell Trio
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Ray Wylie Hubbard
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Ryan Adams
$46.75-$89.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Slackers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Leo Kottke and James McMurtry
$28-$43, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Ana Popovic
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Reuben and the Dark
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Invisible Bird
$15/$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

