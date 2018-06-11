The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Both Ryan Adams, who penned a song for Westword last week, and Bryan Adams are at Red Rocks this week while Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers co-headline the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. This weeks lineup also includes Yes, who's on its fiftieth anniversary tour, at the Paramount Theatre tonight, the Violent Femmes (with Dirty Femmes) are at Denver Botanic Gardens tonight, Dr. Dog plays two nights at the Ogden Theatre and Bill Frisell is at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 11
Yes
$49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Violent Femmes
$67-$72, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Sleep
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Allout Helter
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
TUESDAY, JUNE 12
Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers
$49.50-$129.99, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Bryan Adams
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Little Dragon
$35.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Calexico
$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13
Turnpike Troubadors
$35, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dr. Dog (also June 14)
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Kurt Travis
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bill Frisell Trio
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Ray Wylie Hubbard
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
THURSDAY, JUNE 14
Ryan Adams
$46.75-$89.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Slackers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Leo Kottke and James McMurtry
$28-$43, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Ana Popovic
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Reuben and the Dark
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Invisible Bird
$15/$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
