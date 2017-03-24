menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 24-26

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 24-26

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 5:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Sleigh Bells
Sleigh Bells
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly
Sleigh Bells headlines the Gothic Theatre tonight while Life in Color, hailed as the world's largest paint party, will showcase Tritonal, Doctor P, Ducky and more, at the National Western Complex on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes LOCASH at Summit Music Hall, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore at Swallow Hill, Scott H. Biram at 3 Kings and Xenia Rubinos at the Marquis Theater. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Tonight We Rise
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Drunken Hearted Medicine Show  feat. The Victor Wooten Trio
$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Sleigh Bells
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Carnivale De Sensuale (also March 25)
$25-$55, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Robert Randolph & the Family Band
$25/$27.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Moose Blood
$16-$19, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Mothership
$12, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

The Bad Engrish
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Life in Color
$25-$74, 7 p.m., National Western Complex

The Fab Four
$29-$49, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

LOCASH
$22.50-$75, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Victor Wooten Trio
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Dance Party Time Machine
$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Robert Randolph & The Family Band
$18/$20, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Too Many Zooz
$20.75-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Father Son Orchestra
$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Scott H. Biram
$10, 8 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Girls to the Front 2
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Peter Yarrow
$32/$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

GroupHug / Babe City Records Showcase
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Unlikely Candidates
$9.33-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Ben Markley Big Band (CD release)
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Dazzel

Anisha Rush Quartet
$10, 7 p.m., Nocturne

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Passenger
$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Coco Montoya
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dread Mar I
$25-$35, 5:30 p.m., La Rumba

Xenia Rubinos
$12-14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Roger Green
free, 6 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Alanna Royale
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

