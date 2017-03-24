The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 24-26
|
Sleigh Bells
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly
Sleigh Bells headlines the Gothic Theatre tonight while Life in Color, hailed as the world's largest paint party, will showcase Tritonal, Doctor P, Ducky and more, at the National Western Complex on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes LOCASH at Summit Music Hall, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore at Swallow Hill, Scott H. Biram at 3 Kings and Xenia Rubinos at the Marquis Theater. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Tonight We Rise
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Drunken Hearted Medicine Show feat. The Victor Wooten Trio
$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Sleigh Bells
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Carnivale De Sensuale (also March 25)
$25-$55, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Robert Randolph & the Family Band
$25/$27.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Moose Blood
$16-$19, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Mothership
$12, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
The Bad Engrish
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Life in Color
$25-$74, 7 p.m., National Western Complex
The Fab Four
$29-$49, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
LOCASH
$22.50-$75, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Victor Wooten Trio
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Dance Party Time Machine
$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
$18/$20, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Too Many Zooz
$20.75-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Father Son Orchestra
$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Scott H. Biram
$10, 8 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Girls to the Front 2
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Peter Yarrow
$32/$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
GroupHug / Babe City Records Showcase
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
The Unlikely Candidates
$9.33-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Ben Markley Big Band (CD release)
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Dazzel
Anisha Rush Quartet
$10, 7 p.m., Nocturne
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Passenger
$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Coco Montoya
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dread Mar I
$25-$35, 5:30 p.m., La Rumba
Xenia Rubinos
$12-14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Roger Green
free, 6 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Alanna Royale
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
