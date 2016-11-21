Best Shows in Denver for Thanksgiving Week, November 21-27, 2016

The Fray headlines the Fox Theatre and 1STBANK Center this week. Brandon Marshall

While we put together a guide to Thanksgiving eve events, there are also a ton of great shows this week. The Fray, which released Through the Years: the Best of the Fray earlier this month, plays an intimate show at the Fox Theatre on Friday, November 25, before headlining 1STBANK Center the following night. Leftover Salmon performs the music of Neil Young at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Friday, November 25, and headlines the Fillmore Auditorium the following night, with Los Lobos opening. This week's lineup also includes FIDLAR, the 12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited, Paper Bird and Snow Tha Product. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Andy McKee

$25, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Farewell, My Love

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Monty Alexander's Harlem Kingston Trio (also November 22)

$30, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Epica

$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

FIDLAR

$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dark Tranquility

$23/$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Farewell, My Love

$8-$10, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Victory Heights

$10-$12, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Marc E Bassy

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited

$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Casey Donahew Band

$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Late Night Radio

$19.99-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Yawpers

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Gogol Bordello

$85, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

The Pamlico Sound

$5/$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Wax

$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Magic Beans

$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Mannequin Pussy

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

West Side Saints

$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tombs

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl, Englewood

Sinatra Tribute - Lenny Kaye & Stacey Riley

$10-$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Brent Loveday & the Dirty Dollars

free, 8 p.m., Rockabillies, Arvada

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Ephwurd

$20, 9 p.m., Beta

A Very JJ Thanksgiving

Free, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Tiny Barge

$6, 9 p.m., Little Bear Saloon, Evergreen

Funksgiving

$6, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Groovetramp

Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Mark Chesnutt

$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Brothers Osborne

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bass Physics

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kung Fu and Particle

$5-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

The Fray

$52.50-$195, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Paper Bird (also November 26)

$17-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Snow Tha Product

$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Skyburial

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 1

$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Leftover Salmon

$65, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

The Fray

$37.50-$77.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Leftover Salmon

$32.50/$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Elephant Revival & the Colorado Symphony

$29-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Slander and NGHTMRE

$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Maynard James Keenan

$55-$65 (includes book), 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Snow Tha Product

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ladies Night Out: Hazel Miller, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene

$15, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kung Fu and Particle

$16/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Other Black

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 2

$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Sad13

$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Petra Haden Sings Jessie Harris (also November 27)

$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Unforgettable: Mary Louise Lee

$30, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Booka Shade

$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Soundwave Music Fest

$10-$15, 5:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Stand With Standing Rock

$10/$15, 8 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins

Copeland

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater