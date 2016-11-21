Best Shows in Denver for Thanksgiving Week, November 21-27, 2016
|
The Fray headlines the Fox Theatre and 1STBANK Center this week.
Brandon Marshall
While we put together a guide to Thanksgiving eve events, there are also a ton of great shows this week. The Fray, which released Through the Years: the Best of the Fray earlier this month, plays an intimate show at the Fox Theatre on Friday, November 25, before headlining 1STBANK Center the following night. Leftover Salmon performs the music of Neil Young at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Friday, November 25, and headlines the Fillmore Auditorium the following night, with Los Lobos opening. This week's lineup also includes FIDLAR, the 12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited, Paper Bird and Snow Tha Product. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Andy McKee
$25, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Farewell, My Love
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Monty Alexander's Harlem Kingston Trio (also November 22)
$30, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Epica
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
FIDLAR
$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dark Tranquility
$23/$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Farewell, My Love
$8-$10, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Victory Heights
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Marc E Bassy
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited
$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Casey Donahew Band
$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Late Night Radio
$19.99-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Yawpers
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Gogol Bordello
$85, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
The Pamlico Sound
$5/$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Wax
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Magic Beans
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Mannequin Pussy
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
West Side Saints
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tombs
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl, Englewood
Sinatra Tribute - Lenny Kaye & Stacey Riley
$10-$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Brent Loveday & the Dirty Dollars
free, 8 p.m., Rockabillies, Arvada
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Ephwurd
$20, 9 p.m., Beta
A Very JJ Thanksgiving
Free, 7 p.m., hi-dive
Tiny Barge
$6, 9 p.m., Little Bear Saloon, Evergreen
Funksgiving
$6, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Groovetramp
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Mark Chesnutt
$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Brothers Osborne
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bass Physics
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kung Fu and Particle
$5-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
The Fray
$52.50-$195, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Paper Bird (also November 26)
$17-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Snow Tha Product
$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Skyburial
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 1
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Leftover Salmon
$65, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
The Fray
$37.50-$77.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Leftover Salmon
$32.50/$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Elephant Revival & the Colorado Symphony
$29-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Slander and NGHTMRE
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Maynard James Keenan
$55-$65 (includes book), 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Snow Tha Product
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ladies Night Out: Hazel Miller, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$15, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kung Fu and Particle
$16/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Other Black
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 2
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Sad13
$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Petra Haden Sings Jessie Harris (also November 27)
$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Unforgettable: Mary Louise Lee
$30, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Booka Shade
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Soundwave Music Fest
$10-$15, 5:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Stand With Standing Rock
$10/$15, 8 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins
Copeland
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
