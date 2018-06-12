Bill Frisell: Making New Solo Album Was Like Playing a Gig in Slow Motion

When guitarist Bill Frisell, who grew in Denver and is now based in Brooklyn, was beginning his career as a professional musician in the early ’80s, he played a solo show for the first time and told himself he never wanted to do it again. But the next year he did another solo gig and one the year after that, and it gradually became easier.

“When I first started to do it, there was this sort of feeling of panic,” Frisell says of playing solo. “Like I would play something, and then I would be terrified of the space, and I’d feel like I had to play something else right away to fill it in. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten better about it, like, ‘Okay, I’m going to play this phrase or this idea, and it goes out in the air and then 'Okay, just let that sit there for a minute,’ and then I’ll play something else. It’s been a long process of getting more and more comfortable with playing by myself.”

The chameleonic Frisell clearly knows how to get inside whatever music he’s playing, whether it’s jazz, Americana, country, folk or many other music traditions that he’s worked into one of the most distinctive guitar voices in the last few decades. Music IS, Frisell’s first solo album in a decade, shows just how wide his scope reaches.