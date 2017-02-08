menu

Blondie and Garbage Will Headline Fiddler's Green in July

Nickelback Announces a Red Rocks Stop on Its Feed the Machine Tour


Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Blondie will play Fiddler's Green in July.
Debi Del Grande for LA Weekly
AEG announced today that New York punk band Blondie will join Grammy-nominated alternative band Garbage for the Rage and Rapture Tour. The groups will play Fiddler's Green on July 16.

Fans can also look forward to the May 2017 release of Blondie album Pollinator, as well as Garbage's summer 2017 publication of a coffee-table book titled This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake.

The tour starts in July in Saratoga, California, and wraps up in August in Dallas. The headliners will be joined by original X members John Doe and Exene Cervenka.

The concert takes place at Fiddler's Green, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, on Sunday, July 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Related Location

miles
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
Englewood, CO 80111

303-220-7000

www.fiddlersgreenamp.com

