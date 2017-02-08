Blondie and Garbage Will Headline Fiddler's Green in July

Blondie will play Fiddler's Green in July. Debi Del Grande for LA Weekly

AEG announced today that New York punk band Blondie will join Grammy-nominated alternative band Garbage for the Rage and Rapture Tour. The groups will play Fiddler's Green on July 16.

Fans can also look forward to the May 2017 release of Blondie album Pollinator, as well as Garbage's summer 2017 publication of a coffee-table book titled This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake.

The tour starts in July in Saratoga, California, and wraps up in August in Dallas. The headliners will be joined by original X members John Doe and Exene Cervenka.

The concert takes place at Fiddler's Green, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, on Sunday, July 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.