The Ten Best Blues Venues in Denver

Face it: Denver is no Memphis. It's just not a blues town. But if you look around, you can find bars, restaurants, pool halls and more that host regular blues jams and showcase touring and local artists that are as good as anyone playing in the South. Here are ten of our favorite places to hear the blues.

El Chapultepec

1962 Market Street

Opened in 1933, the Mexican-restaurant-turned-venue is one of Denver’s oldest jazz bars, hosting its fair share of blues players on its quaint stage. The bar's menu includes authentic Mexican fare. If you really want to hate yourself, try the El Chapultepec shot, an elixir of green tequila complete with a candied cricket.

The Rusty Bucket

3355 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Tucked inside a shopping complex next to a Subway restaurant is the Rusty Bucket, a Pittsburgh-themed blues bar. The decorations are all black and gold, though you can find some Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos logos sprinkled in there, too. The stage in the space’s rear hosts local blues acts, including the Wednesday night Big Blues Jam.



Herb’s

2057 Larimer Street

Herb’s doesn’t discriminate musically: The downtown dive bar showcases it all, including blues, funk, reggae and punk. Like El Chapultepec, Herb’s opened in 1933, welcoming jazz and blues musicians of all stripes. Beat author and jazz fanatic Jack Kerouac is said to have frequented Herb’s.

Lincoln’s Roadhouse

1201 South Pearl Street

A friendly New Orleans-themed biker bar, Lincoln’s Roadhouse hosts blues musicians as regularly as any place in town. An Eric Clapton Crossroads poster is situated next to the corner stage, in case performers need some extra motivation.

Ziggies

4923 West 38th Avenue

This sixty-year-old establishment is home to the longest-running blues jam session in the city and has been recognized as one of the best blues bars in Denver by Westword. Musicians of all skill levels and ages are welcome to play during the weekly blues jams. Ziggies is the closest thing to a Memphis Beale Street bar in town.

